Altrucoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $109,151.00 (ALTRU)

Altrucoin (ALTRU) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Altrucoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Altrucoin has a total market cap of $817,753.22 and approximately $109,151.00 worth of Altrucoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Altrucoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002057 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010600 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Altrucoin Coin Profile
Altrucoin’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Altrucoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Altrucoin is https://reddit.com/r/altrucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
