Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,300 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 416,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 178.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $56.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.