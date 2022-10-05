Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in MarineMax by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 91.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MarineMax by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MarineMax

In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of HZO stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. TheStreet cut shares of MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Read More

