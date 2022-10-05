Amaze World Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $92.45 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Amaze World token can now be bought for $1.71 or 0.00008438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amaze World has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $92.45 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaze World (AMZE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amaze World has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amaze World is 1.71222747 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $767,894.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://amaze-world.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

