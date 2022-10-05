Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $59,597.20 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.03. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.05.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

