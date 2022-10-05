Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $59,597.20 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60.
AMZN opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.03. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.05.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
