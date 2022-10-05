Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $62.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 1.55. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ambarella by 1,101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 655,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,879,000 after buying an additional 600,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 461,871 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after buying an additional 319,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

