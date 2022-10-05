Ambire AdEx Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.20 Million (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Ambire AdEx has a total market capitalization of $32.76 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambire AdEx token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000857 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ambire AdEx Profile

Ambire AdEx’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 189,353,915 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network.

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

