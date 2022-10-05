Ambrosus Price Hits $0.0169 on Major Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $30.79 million and $10.25 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 39.2% against the dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 1,491,491,521 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ambrosus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly.Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products.Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

