Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.75.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 568,919 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amedisys by 166.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 357,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amedisys by 21.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,225,000 after purchasing an additional 301,899 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth $20,919,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 98.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,706,000 after purchasing an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Up 3.1 %

AMED stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $95.33 and a twelve month high of $188.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.99.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

