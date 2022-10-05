Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Amedisys to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.75.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $100.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $95.33 and a 52 week high of $188.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $134,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 505,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,850,000 after purchasing an additional 98,766 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,331,000 after buying an additional 568,919 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

