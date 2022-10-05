AMEPAY (AME) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. AMEPAY’s official website is amepay.io.

AMEPAY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

