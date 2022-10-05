American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 33,672 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 120,054 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 67,128 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.87. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

