American Research & Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.56 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,848 shares of company stock valued at $10,509,112. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

