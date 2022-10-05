American Shiba (USHIBA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

American Shiba (USHIBA) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One American Shiba coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, American Shiba has traded up 28% against the US dollar. American Shiba has a total market cap of $796,306.00 and $8,965.00 worth of American Shiba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About American Shiba

American Shiba’s genesis date was May 11th, 2021. American Shiba’s total supply is 96,831,326,517,013,900 coins. American Shiba’s official website is americanshiba.com. The Reddit community for American Shiba is https://reddit.com/r/Americanshiba. American Shiba’s official Twitter account is @ShibaUshiba and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “American Shiba (USHIBA) is an Ethereum-based meme token with a deflationary supply. It aims to become the American version of SHIBA.USHIBA is 100% community-owned. Everyone who holds USHIBA is part of a growing community that believes in decentralization and charity causes. You have a voice in deciding the directions and missions of the community. On the financial side, USHIBA holders receive a 2% redistribution that comes from each transaction.Telegram”

