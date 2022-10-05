American Tower Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for American Tower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Tower’s current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.96 EPS.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.
American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %
AMT stock opened at $220.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower has a 1-year low of $211.38 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Tower
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
