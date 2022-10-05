American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. HSBC cut their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $136.52 on Friday. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.76.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $107,597,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after acquiring an additional 702,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,860,000 after acquiring an additional 491,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.