Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Update

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 919,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 572,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP opened at $277.69 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

