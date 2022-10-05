AmonD Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $470,290.42 and approximately $7.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 839,681,674 coins. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc.

AmonD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

