Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the August 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 345,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,520 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $56,589.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,107.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,520 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $56,589.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,107.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,521 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $55,151.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,650.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,489. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

AMPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.64. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

