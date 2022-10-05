Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Up to $2.92

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $3.09. Amyris shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 18,981 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,080,676 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $4,106,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock worth $10,623,569 over the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

