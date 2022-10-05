Analysts Offer Predictions for Progress Software Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Progress Software in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.80 on Monday. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Progress Software by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 51,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,303,000 after buying an additional 53,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,038,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Progress Software by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 344,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,645,000 after buying an additional 49,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,714,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,741,000 after buying an additional 69,604 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $762,776. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

