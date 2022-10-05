Analysts Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Price Target at GBX 963.75

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 963.75 ($11.65).
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Barclays increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 870 ($10.51) to GBX 965 ($11.66) in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 860 ($10.39) to GBX 970 ($11.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 810.20 ($9.79) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 847.42 ($10.24). The firm has a market cap of £25.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,858.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 791.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 774.08.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
