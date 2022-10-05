Analysts Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT at $27.80

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLMN. StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN opened at $19.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,490,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 1,226,957 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $12,273,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.