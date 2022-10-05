Analysts Set Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) PT at $83.26

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.26.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,165 shares of company stock worth $1,566,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,120,000 after buying an additional 77,434 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,964,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,298,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after purchasing an additional 991,100 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,391,000 after purchasing an additional 565,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,655,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,550,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.41. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $259.90.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

