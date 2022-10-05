Analysts Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) PT at $141.00

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

CFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFR opened at $140.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average of $130.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $112.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

