Analysts Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Price Target at $72.33

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.43.

A number of analysts have commented on ENV shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

Envestnet Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. CWM LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 34.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ENV opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -86.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Envestnet will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.