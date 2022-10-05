Analysts Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT at $268.00

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $201.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $184.94 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.