Analysts Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT at $45.00

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCDF. TD Securities lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

LRCDF opened at $22.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $35.62.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

