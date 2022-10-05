Analysts Set LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) PT at GBX 270.60

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 270.60 ($3.27).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered LondonMetric Property to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider James Fitzroy Dean purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($154,059.93). In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Rosalyn Wilton purchased 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £9,940.56 ($12,011.31). Also, insider James Fitzroy Dean purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £127,500 ($154,059.93).

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 177.90 ($2.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 240.16. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157.76 ($1.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

