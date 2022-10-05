Analysts Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT at $384.67

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $381.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

SBA Communications Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $818,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 118.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $293.42 on Friday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $280.92 and a one year high of $391.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.84 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

