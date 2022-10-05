Analysts Set Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target at $168.83

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.83.

Several research firms recently commented on WKCMF. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €188.00 ($191.84) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €126.00 ($128.57) to €104.00 ($106.12) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $98.41 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.76.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

