Analyzing Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) & Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ – Get Rating) and Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cancer Treatment and Signify Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cancer Treatment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A Signify Health -40.14% 5.82% 3.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cancer Treatment and Signify Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Signify Health $773.40 million 8.90 $19.70 million ($1.91) -15.37

Risk & Volatility

Signify Health has higher revenue and earnings than Cancer Treatment.

Cancer Treatment has a beta of -3.7, meaning that its share price is 470% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signify Health has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cancer Treatment and Signify Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Treatment 0 0 0 0 N/A Signify Health 0 10 2 0 2.17

Signify Health has a consensus price target of $28.15, indicating a potential downside of 4.08%. Given Signify Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Signify Health is more favorable than Cancer Treatment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Signify Health shares are held by institutional investors. 56.1% of Cancer Treatment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Signify Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Signify Health beats Cancer Treatment on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cancer Treatment

(Get Rating)

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services. The company enables users to manufacture chlorine on-site and when needed through its device. It has a 51% interest in a radiation therapy center located in Logan, West Virginia. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CTI Management Corp., the company's president provides management services. The company is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Signify Health

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc. operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health. The Episodes of Care Services segment provides services to enhance the healthcare delivery through developing and managing episodic payment programs in partnership with healthcare providers under the Bundled Payment for Care Improvement Advanced program with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; and care management services. The company serves health plans, governments, employers, health systems, and physician groups. The company operates in Norwalk, Connecticut, New York, New York, Dallas, Texas, South Dakota, Deerfield, Florida, and Rapid City. Signify Health, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Treatment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Treatment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.