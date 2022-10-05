Analyzing Permian Resources (PR) and Its Peers

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) is one of 276 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Permian Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
46.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Permian Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Permian Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Permian Resources
|$1.03 billion
|$138.18 million
|6.34
|Permian Resources Competitors
|$9.49 billion
|$710.15 million
|16.69
Profitability
This table compares Permian Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Permian Resources
|28.46%
|18.68%
|13.04%
|Permian Resources Competitors
|-3.94%
|17.68%
|10.38%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Permian Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Permian Resources
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Permian Resources Competitors
|1611
|9253
|14666
|404
|2.53
Permian Resources currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.97%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 28.60%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than its rivals.
Risk & Volatility
Permian Resources has a beta of 4.6, suggesting that its share price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources’ rivals have a beta of -12.27, suggesting that their average share price is 1,327% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Permian Resources beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
