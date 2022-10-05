Analyzing VMware (NYSE:VMW) & Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI)

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) and Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VMware and Advanced Human Imaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VMware $12.85 billion 3.72 $1.82 billion $3.72 30.35 Advanced Human Imaging $1.20 million 10.62 -$14.06 million N/A N/A

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Human Imaging.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VMware 0 12 9 0 2.43 Advanced Human Imaging 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VMware and Advanced Human Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

VMware presently has a consensus price target of $139.91, suggesting a potential upside of 23.92%. Advanced Human Imaging has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,975.08%. Given Advanced Human Imaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Human Imaging is more favorable than VMware.

Profitability

This table compares VMware and Advanced Human Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VMware 11.97% 80.84% 6.13% Advanced Human Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.0% of VMware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Advanced Human Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of VMware shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Advanced Human Imaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VMware beats Advanced Human Imaging on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VMware

VMware, Inc. provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds. The company also provides networking solutions, such as VMware NSX, NSX Distributed and Gateway Firewalls, NSX Network Detection and Response Engine, NSX Advanced Load Balancer, Tanzu Service Mesh, and VMware SASE; security solutions consisting of VMware Carbon Black Endpoint, Workload, and Container; and digital workspace solutions comprising Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management, Access, Intelligent Hub, and Horizon. In addition, it offers application modernization solutions, such as Tanzu Application and Operations Platform, Tanzu Application Service Platform, Tanzu Observability, Tanzu Community Edition, and Tanzu Labs; and cloud management solutions, including vRealize Cloud Management, vCloud Suite, and CloudHealth by VMware Suite. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Advanced Human Imaging

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. It develops and patents a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check, track, and assess body dimensions privately using a smartphone. The company offers smartphone-based human scanning technology, such as BodyScan, FaceScan, DermaScan, MKScan, and HemaScan. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, fitness and wellness, and consumer apparel sectors. The company was formerly known as MyFiziq Limited and changed its name to Advanced Human Imaging Limited in March 2021. Advanced Human Imaging Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

