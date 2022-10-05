Anchor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0901 (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0901 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $31.58 million and approximately $28.07 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Anchor Protocol

ANC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2021. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. The official website for Anchor Protocol is app.anchorprotocol.com. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC.ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol.ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

