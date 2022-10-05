Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.87

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 3898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Angi Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Angi

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Angi by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 25.9% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 33,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 78.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 255,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 112,333 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Angi by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

See Also

