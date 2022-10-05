ankrETH Price Tops $2,922.51 on Major Exchanges (aEth)

ankrETH (aEth) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, ankrETH has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $85.72 million and approximately $367,128.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for approximately $2,922.51 or 0.06939898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ankrETH

ankrETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling ankrETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

