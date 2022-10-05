Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $45.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

AR opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152 over the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Get Rating

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

