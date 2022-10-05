Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Down to $68.30

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.30, but opened at $65.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $61.79, with a volume of 37,667 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on APLS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $57,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,220,649.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $575,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 937,780 shares in the company, valued at $44,966,551. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $57,912.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,220,649.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,250 shares of company stock worth $7,150,310. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

