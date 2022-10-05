APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Barclays

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Trading Up 7.4 %

APG opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. APi Group has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.