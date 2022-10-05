API3 (API3) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.69 Million

API3 (API3) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One API3 coin can now be bought for $1.71 or 0.00008503 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $198.16 million and $9.69 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, API3 has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

API3 Profile

API3 was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 115,815,289 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3.

API3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

