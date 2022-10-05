apM Coin (APM) Price Hits $0.0290 on Major Exchanges

apM Coin (APM) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 60.5% against the dollar. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a total market cap of $52.60 million and $15.92 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

apM Coin was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

