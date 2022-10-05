Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.91

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 9112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ARI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

