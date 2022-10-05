Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.91

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARIGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 9112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ARI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

