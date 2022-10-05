Apollon Limassol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $296,766.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $546,115.94 and approximately $296,766.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00008237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00085504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00063817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00030043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007725 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,308 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

