APY.Finance (APY) Market Capitalization Achieves $588,610.00

APY.Finance (APY) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $588,610.00 and approximately $1,986.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance.

APY.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap.”

