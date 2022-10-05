Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s previous close.

ABR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,068.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 45,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 265,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 73,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

