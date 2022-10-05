ARC Governance (ARCX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,888.00

ARC Governance (ARCX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, ARC Governance has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One ARC Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARC Governance has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $9,888.00 worth of ARC Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARC Governance Coin Profile

ARC Governance launched on May 8th, 2021. ARC Governance’s total supply is 95,067,444 coins. ARC Governance’s official Twitter account is @arcxmoney and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARC Governance’s official website is arcx.money.

ARC Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARCx is a decentralized scoring protocol that powers on-chain identity and credit-score based borrowing (launching Q2 2022). After claiming a Passport, users are incentivised to improve their on-chain reputation through maximising their Scores across multiple “games” so they can be rewarded with various benefits.DiscordDocs”

