Arcona (ARCONA) Hits One Day Volume of $24,763.00

Arcona (ARCONA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Arcona has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Arcona coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges. Arcona has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $24,763.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arcona alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arcona Profile

Arcona’s launch date was March 30th, 2018. Arcona’s total supply is 15,181,707 coins. The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona. Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcona’s official website is www.arcona.space.

Arcona Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arcona – X Reality Metaverse aims to bring together the virtual and real worlds. The Arcona X Reality environment generates new forms of reality by bringing digital objects into the physical world and bringing physical world objects into the digital world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcona directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcona should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcona using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcona and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.