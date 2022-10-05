Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $19.59 on Friday. Arconic has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after acquiring an additional 991,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,559,000 after purchasing an additional 791,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after buying an additional 2,765,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,979,000 after buying an additional 992,501 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Arconic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 5,064,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,763,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

