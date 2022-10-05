ARCS Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $78.00 (ARX)

ARCS (ARX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. ARCS has a total market capitalization of $78.00 and approximately $222,654.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARCS has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One ARCS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ARCS Profile

ARCS’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. The official message board for ARCS is medium.com/arcs-arx-official. ARCS’s official website is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARCS

According to CryptoCompare, “AIre project was founded in 2014 with the philosophy of a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade.”

